LANCASTER — A man was struck and killed while walking on Avenue J near Rodin Avenue, early Monday morning, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators reported.
The fatal collision occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. when a man was walking east on Avenue J, between Fifth Street East and Challenger Way. He was struck by a Nissan vehicle, also eastbound, and driven by another man, according to investigators.
The pedestrian was struck in the road and was declared dead at the scene by the responding paramedics.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Speed does not appear to be a cause, and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role, investigators said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
