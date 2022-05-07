PALMDALE — A 44-year-old Lancaster man was killed, Thursday morning, while walking on the Antelope Valley Freeway, south of Palmdale Boulevard, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
Rolando Navarro, as identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was in the center divider of the southbound Antelope Valley Freeway shortly before 5 a.m., when, for an unknown reason, he began to head west, crossing the busy freeway lanes.
A 2017 Toyota Corolla, driven by 38-year-old Diego Hernandez, of Palmdale, was in the left lane, traveling at 65 mph when Navarro walked in front of the car, according to the CHP report.
Following the collision, Navarro ended up on the right shoulder of the freeway. Hernandez drove a short distance ahead, pulled over and called 911, according to the CHP report.
Navarro was pronounced dead at the scene, as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
Hernandez was not injured and was not arrested.
The involvement of alcohol or drugs is not yet known and is still under investigation, according to the report.
According to officials, this is the 15th person killed so far, this year, on roads under the jurisdiction of the Antelope Valley CHP Office, which includes all roads in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County as well as state highways within the Antelope Valley.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Officer DeHaven at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
