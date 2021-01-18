LANCASTER — A 51-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.
The crash occurred a little before 2 a.m. on 110th Street West, south of Avenue K, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The pedestrian was walking eastbound into the southbound lane of 110th Street West, when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota. The driver was unable to see the victim due to the darkness, the CHP said. The agency said it is still investigating whether alcohol or drugs might have played a role in the accident.
The name of the pedestrian, a resident of Newhall, will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
The CHP’s Antelope Valley area office urged anyone with information regarding the fatality crash to call them at 661-948-8541.
