PALMDALE — A man was stabbed to death Sunday afternoon on Tovey Avenue.
At 12:25 p.m., Sunday, Deputies with Palmdale Station responded to a call regarding a stabbing victim in the 37000 block of Tovey Avenue.
When they arrived, they detained a man at the residence and found a second man in the residence suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. The stabbing victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man that was detained was transported to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station for an interview with investigators.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. There is no additional information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smart phone and download the P3 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
