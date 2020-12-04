PALMDALE — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
He is wanted for vandalizing a Tesla that was parked in a local shopping center parking lot. He’s described as a white male, between 20 and 35 years old with a buzzed haircut and goatee. He was wearing a T-shirt with an upside-down trident symbol on the front and back. He was driving a blue 2016-18 Honda Civic coupe with a sunroof and missing hubcap on the front driver’s side tire.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Det. Fleck at the Palmdale station, 661-272-2463.
Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
