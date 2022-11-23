A Littlerock man is being sought in the Monday afternoon shooting death of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend.
The victim, identified as Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, of Palmdale, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, with their cars colliding at least once. They eventually stopped in the 37400 block of Sierra Highway, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help from family members who had called 911. The woman’s identity has not been released.
Jose Mendoza then allegedly arrived at the scene in another vehicle and shot Gutierrez once in the head, the report said.
Gutierrez was found lying unresponsive in the street by deputies who arrived after the 4:47 p.m. call, which was following a domestic violence report. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his gunshot wound injuries.
Mendoza is described as a male Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun and should not be approached, the report said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
