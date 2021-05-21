HACIENDA HEIGHTS — A man was killed and a woman was wounded early Thursday in a shooting on a secluded road in eastern Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Deputies responding to a 1:06 a.m. call found the victims in a car parked on Turnbull Canyon Road in Hacienda Heights, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.
Investigators determined the victims were possibly using nitrous oxide when a vehicle pulled up behind them and a man got out and began shooting into their car. The shooter then fled.
The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, the department said.
Nitrous oxide, a gas normally used for sedation during medical procedures, is sometimes used by people seeking to feel intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.