LOS ANGELES — A man was shot to death during a marijuana deal inside a Los Angeles apartment building early Thursday and three people were being sought by homicide investigators, police said.
The shooting was reported in Hollywood around 12:45 a.m. and officers found residents of the building attempting to provide first aid to the victim, a police statement said. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Detectives determined that the man was shot and robbed of marijuana during a transaction, police said.
Two men and a woman fled the apartment and may have left in a car.
