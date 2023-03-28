LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Friday night, on Avenue I in Lancaster that left one man dead.
Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at about 7:05 p.m., in the 800 block of West Avenue I, officials reported.
Upon their arrival, the deputies found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso, officials reported.
He was taken by paramedics to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His identity had not yet been made available.
No additional information on the investigation is available.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
