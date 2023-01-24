LANCASTER — A man found on the street with a gunshot wound died, early Monday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Deputies responded to a gunshot victim call at approximately 2:15 a.m., to the 1600 block West Avenue J.
Once there, they were informed by Antelope Valley Medical Center security that the man, described as between 19 and 25 years old, had been found on the street near 17th Street West and Avenue J, just west of the hospital, with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso.
He was brought into the nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials reported.
The man’s identity has not been released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the death. There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information.
Sheriff’s officials urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously, may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
