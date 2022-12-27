Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain this afternoon. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.