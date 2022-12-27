LACS Logo

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the Christmas night shooting death of a man outside an apartment, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported about 8:31 p.m., Sunday, in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, when Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.