PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the Christmas night shooting death of a man outside an apartment, authorities said Monday.
The shooting was reported about 8:31 p.m., Sunday, in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, when Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim, a Hispanic male 30 to 35 years old, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
The victim was treated by the Los Angeles County Fire Department and pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.