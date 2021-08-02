LANCASTER — A 34-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday.
The shooting was reported at 1:52 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies dispatched to the location found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators later learned that the victim was standing outside his vehicle on Ovington Street, where he was confronted by at least one suspect. The suspect started shooting at the victim, who was struck by gunfire. He then ran into a local business in the 200 block of Pillsbury Street, where he collapsed.
Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
