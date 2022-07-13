LANCASTER — A man was fatally shot in an incident, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, at a home in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The shooting victim was not publicly identified as of Tuesday afternoon.
No further details were available.
The shooting is under investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives, according to a Department release.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.