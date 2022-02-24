LANCASTER — Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau are looking into what happened to a man who was found shot to death, Wednesday morning.
The 33-year-old unidentified white man’s death was reported around 5:18 a.m., in the 45300 block of 48th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.
When deputies arrived, they discovered the unresponsive victim sitting in a pickup truck parked on the property. He had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown whether the shooting is gang-related, and there is no suspect vehicle description or suspect. Also, the murder weapon has not been found.
No additional information was available by press time, as detectives were still trying to sort out the details and events that led to the man’s death. No arrests were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide tips anonymously may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, using the P3 Tips mobile app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
