BORON — The Kern County Coroner identified a man shot and killed by Kern County deputies following an hours-long standoff, on March 4.
Michael Ramos, Jr., 41, of Boron, was killed outside a trailer home in the 26500 block of Nudgent Street in Boron.
Deputies were called to the home at approximately 10:17 p.m., on March 3, following reports of a man shooting a BB gun at trailers and vehicle windows. When they arrived, they found Ramos with a bow and arrow who then barricaded himself in a trailer, officials reported.
He then allegedly began making threats to blow up the trailer and unsuccessfully attempted to set it on fire, Sheriff’s officials reported.
Units from the California Highway Patrol, California City Police Department and Kern County Fire Department, along with a Kern County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, responded to the scene.
Ramos refused continued requests to leave the trailer and peacefully surrender, and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene.
Negotiations continued through the night, until Ramos came out onto the porch, where deputies allegedly saw he was armed with several weapons, according to officials.
He was then shot by deputies, at approximately 5:07 a.m., and pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured, officials reported.
The shooting is under investigation by Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
