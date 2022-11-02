PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there, deputies found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound, officials reported.
He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, pending notification of his next of kin.
Two women were also struck by gunfire in the same incident. They were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries, officials reported.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators learned that a group of people were in the park’s west parking lot, along 30th Street West, when a fight broke out, but it was quickly broken up.
About 10 minutes later, a pickup truck drove into the parking lot and someone opened fire on the crowd, striking the three people who were injured, before the truck sped away northbound on 30th Street West, officials reported.
The identities or descriptions of occupants of the truck were not available, as of Tuesday afternoon. No weapon has been recovered, officials reported.
The shooting does not appear to be gang-related, officials said. It is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online to http://lacrimestoppers.org
