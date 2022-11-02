LASD Sheriff logo

PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there, deputies found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound, officials reported.

