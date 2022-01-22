PALMDALE — A man was fatally shot, Friday morning, following a fight in a driveway.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation about 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The gunshot victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found in the driveway of the home, which investigators later learned belonged to his ex-girlfriend. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was reportedly driving past the home when he saw a man identified as Rudy Anthony Rodriguez Jr., who officials have named as the suspect in the shooting.
Rodriguez, 35, was in a car parked in the driveway, officials said, when the victim approached. An argument, followed by a physical fight, ensued in the driveway. Rodriguez allegedly then drew a handgun and shot the victim multiple times, officials reported.
He then sped away on Avenue Q-14 from the scene in his car, described as a silver 2009 Honda Accord, officials said.
The car was found abandoned a few miles away from the scene.
Rodriguez and the murder weapon remain outstanding, Sheriff’s officials reported, Friday afternoon.
Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous.
The incident does not appear to be gang related, officials said.
Anyone with information was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
