PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators, on Wednesday, morning continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in central Palmdale.
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies were called about 6:56 p.m., Tuesday, to the 37900 block of Palm Vista Avenue for what was initially an illegal shooting call for service that was soon updated to a gunshot victim at the location, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies found the victim, a 51-year-old Black man, inside the location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives canvassed the area for any witnesses and surveillance videos.
No suspect information is available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or submit tips online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
