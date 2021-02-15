LANCASTER — Sheriff’s detectives continued their investigation Sunday of the shooting death of a 21-year-old man and the wounding of another man and woman in Lancaster.
The shootings happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 44000 block of Third Street East, according to sources at the scene, where a man was found shot dead and a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds. Their current conditions were not immediately known.
The deceased man’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Paramedics dispatched to the location rushed two people to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.
A motive for the shootings was not immediately known.
Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide division at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
