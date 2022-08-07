LANCASTER — A man is expected to survive gunshot wounds suffered, Saturday night, while attending a house party, authorities said.
Deputies were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m., Saturday, to the 2500 block of East Avenue J-2, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station, who added that the shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries.
