PALMDALE — A Lancaster man was fatally shot, early Thursday morning, on Avenue R, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives reported.
Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded, at 12:14 a.m., to a report of a gunshot victim in a parking lot in the 1000 block of East Avenue R.
Once there, they found a man, identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 22-year-old Bryan Olmedo, who was unresponsive and had an apparent gunshot wound. Details as to where on his body the gunshot wound was located were not available.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.
There is no suspect information, officials reported.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available, Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
