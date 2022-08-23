SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who destroyed evidence during the investigation of the deadly shooting of a federal officer in California by an extremist militia member was sentenced, Monday, to 10-and-a-half years in federal prison, authorities said.

Robert Blancas, 35, was sentenced in San Francisco federal court for obstructing justice and also for enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

