LOS ANGELES — An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced, Thursday, to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
Superior Court Judge Stephen A. Marcus — who said Alexander Hernandez “should never be released” — also tacked on more than 483 years to life on Alexander Hernandez’s sentence.
“To call him evil seems inadequate,” the judge said, saying the defendant “went out to hunt people” and that the cruelty he exhibited “defies explanation.”
“You certainly have caused a lot of pain,” Marcus told the 42-year- old man as the lengthy sentencing hearing neared an end in the downtown Los Angeles courtroom.
Hernandez was convicted May 25 of first-degree murder for the 2014 slayings of Sergio Sanchez, on March 14; Gilardo Morales, on Aug. 21; and Gloria Tovar, Michael Planells and Mariana Franco, on Aug. 24, along with 11 counts of attempted murder — the bulk of which occurred between Aug. 20, 2014, and Aug. 24, 2014.
Jurors found true the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during a drive-by shooting.
Hernandez was also convicted of eight counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of ammunition by a felon.
Hernandez — who withdrew his not guilty by reason of insanity plea just before the trial — pleaded no contest before the trial began to three animal cruelty charges involving three dogs — two of which were killed — at the Pacoima home of a good Samaritan who testified that he had previously helped Hernandez jump-start his SUV.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped its bid for the death penalty for Hernandez, in March 2021, just under four years after the prosecution announced it would seek capital punishment.
Shortly after being sworn into office, District Attorney George Gascón issued a series of directives, including one that “a sentence of death is never an appropriate resolution in any case.”
Elizabeth King, whose daughter was shot and seriously wounded, said of the defendant, “If I had my way, he would get the death penalty multiple times.”
King’s daughter, Nicole De La Mora, who was struck while on her way to work, called Hernandez “a murderer” and a “predator who took the lives of special people,” and said she wanted to thank “the heroes who stepped in to save my life.”
During the hearing, family members of the murder victims described eight years of pain and suffering without their loved ones.
Tovar’s sister, Maria Hortensia Mejia, said her sibling “did not deserve this because she could have done many great things,” especially for the elderly and those in need.
Morales’ niece, Nancy Payares, told the judge her uncle was “more than family to us” and was “the kind of man to help anyone.” She said she had been afraid that justice wouldn’t be done for him.
Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee told jurors in her final argument that they will probably never know why the crimes occurred. She told City News Service after the verdict that the attacks were “absolutely unprovoked.”
Most of the victims were driving — including home from prom or work, to church and en route to a fishing trip with their children on Father’s Day — when they noticed a vehicle following them or pulling up alongside.
In most of the cases, the vehicle was Hernandez’s Chevrolet Suburban, the prosecutor alleged at a hearing, in 2016, in which the defendant was ordered to stand trial.
The SUV was identifiable by a hood that didn’t close properly, stickers of “a white skull” and “666” on the back of the vehicle, its custom six-spoked rims and other unique details, according to the prosecution, which also alleged that housing for a side-view mirror found at the Morales crime scene was matched to the Suburban.
