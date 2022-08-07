SAN DIEGO — A Southern California man who fled to Mexico after killing two people in 1987 following an argument over beer at a child’s birthday party was sentenced, Friday, to 34 years to life in prison.

Jose Solorio, 62, was sentenced in San Diego Superior Court. He was convicted in May of second-degree murder for the slayings at an apartment in Ramona, near San Diego.

