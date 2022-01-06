SACRAMENTO — A 65-year-old Northern California man was paralyzed after being slammed to the ground during a traffic stop where police officers used “pain compliance” techniques and expressed disbelief when he repeatedly cried out “I can’t feel my legs,” according to a lawsuit announced, Wednesday.
Police video released by lawyers for Gregory Gross shows the incident and his arrival at a hospital, where Gross is handcuffed to a bed, his nose bloodied.
“You want to grab his arms and flop him up on the bed?” someone asks after Gross tells a medical worker that he can’t feel his legs. They then do so while placing him in a sitting position without restraining his neck or spine.
“Don’t tell me again you can’t move,” a medical worker tells Gross later as he is prepared for a full body scan. Gross ultimately required two surgeries to fuse his spine. In separate lawsuits, Gross alleges the combination of police and medical misconduct left him unable to walk or care for himself, and he will require round-the-clock nursing care for the rest of his life.
He sued Rideout Memorial Hospital in Marysville, along with the University of California, Davis, Medical Center and individual medical workers, last August. The new lawsuit claims Yuba City Police Officer Joshua Jackson broke Gross’ neck. It names Jackson, fellow officers Scott Hansen and Nathan Livingston, and Yuba City. The lawsuit alleges Hansen assisted in Jackson’s repeated use of force and that Livingston failed to intervene.
Jackson has not been employed by the Yuba City Police Department since February 2021, the department said, Wednesday. Officials there could not immediately say if he had his own attorney.
The department and Yuba City said in a joint statement that they had not been served with the lawsuit and couldn’t comment. Rideout hospital officials did not respond to telephone and emailed comment requests.
“It’s about police brutality that destroyed his life,” said Gross’s attorney, Moseley Collins. Along with obtaining enough money to pay for his lifelong care, Collins said, “Greg doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.”
Gross, an Army veteran who lives in Yuba City, was accused of driving drunk and causing a slow-speed collision, in April 2020. He faces a jury trial in March in Sutter County, north of Sacramento, on charges of misdemeanor DUI, hit-and-run and resisting arrest.
In the police body camera video supplied by Gross’ lawyers, an officer identified as Jackson is seen twisting Gross’ handcuffed arms and forcibly seating him on a lawn.
“You can start going with the program,” the officer tells Gross as he protests that “I didn’t do nothing” and “that hurts.”
“It’s called pain compliance,” another officer says, to which Gross — now seated with his head forced forward — replies that he is not resisting.
