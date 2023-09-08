MIAMI — A Florida man who was attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a man-made hamster wheel is facing federal charges after it took the US Coast Guard five days to bring him ashore, according to a criminal complaint filed in Miami.
The Coast Guard spotted Reza Ray Baluchi, 51, some 70 miles off the coast of Tybee Island, Georgia, on Aug. 26, while making preparations for Hurricane Franklin, the complaint, filed in federal court, said. Baluchi was charged Tuesday with obstruction of boarding and violation of a captain of the port order.
