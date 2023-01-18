SEAL BEACH — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said, Tuesday.
Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m., Monday, in Seal Beach, a police statement said.
Officers had been called to a home by a report of a suspicious man outside, police said.
When they contacted the man, he produced a gun and was shot, the police statement said. It didn’t provide other details of the encounter.
Emch, who lived in Orange County, had a restraining order against him because of a domestic violence incident that occurred in Seal Beach last July, authorities said.
