LANCASTER — A resident recently posted on an online community page footage from their security camera of a man going car to car, checking to see if any doors were unlocked. Had any of the doors been unlocked, it would have only been a matter of seconds before he stole items from the car.
The owners wouldn’t even have noticed until the next morning.
As a result, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station reminds the community about the #9PMRoutine.
The routine helps develope and promote safe habits to prevent unnecessary thefts from vehicles, as well as home and car burglaries.
Persons are encouraged to set a nightly alarm at 9 p.m. on their smartphone, watch or another device as a reminder to do the following:
1. Remove valuables (electronic devices, wallets, etc.) from your vehicle.
2. Ensure that vehicle doors and trunks are locked.
3. Check that all house and property exterior doors and garages are locked.
4. Turn on exterior lights.
Residents are asked to post pictures of themselves locking their doors and/or securing their car, hashtag #9PMRoutine. Remind neighbors, friends and loved ones to lock their valuables, too.
Anyone with information about such an incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.
Anyone who prefers to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.