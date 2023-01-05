LANCASTER — A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale, last fall, pleaded not guilty, Tuesday, to a pair of murder charges.
Carlos Francogonzalez is charged in the Oct. 27 attack on Kenneth and McKenna Evans in the store’s parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West.
The charges include an allegation that he used a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
The suspect — subsequently identified by the District Attorney’s Office as Francogonzalez — asked 54-year-old Kenneth Evans for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument allegedly ensued that “led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims,” according to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
McKenna Evans, 22, died at the scene and her father died at a hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Francogonzalez — who turned 36 that day — was taken into custody that afternoon and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.
His next court date is Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.