LANCASTER — A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale, last fall, pleaded not guilty, Tuesday, to a pair of murder charges.

Carlos Francogonzalez is charged in the Oct. 27 attack on Kenneth and McKenna Evans in the store’s parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West.

