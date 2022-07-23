MONTEREY — A 70-year-old Nevada man charged in the 1982 killing of a five-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class was extradited, Friday, to California, where he entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment, prosecutors said.

Robert John Lanoue, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested, earlier this month, in Reno, Nev., in the killing of Anne Pham after detectives say they solved the cold case using DNA evidence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.