LOS ANGELES — A man indicted along with his alleged lover in the 2017 stabbing death of the woman’s husband, a prominent hairdresser, at his Woodland Hills home pleaded no contest Friday to murder and conspiracy charges and was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Robert Louis Baker — who had been awaiting trial in September along with co-defendant Monica Sementilli — pleaded no contest to one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He also admitted the special circumstance allegations of murder for financial gain and murder while lying in wait.

