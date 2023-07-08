LOS ANGELES — A man indicted along with his alleged lover in the 2017 stabbing death of the woman’s husband, a prominent hairdresser, at his Woodland Hills home pleaded no contest Friday to murder and conspiracy charges and was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.
Robert Louis Baker — who had been awaiting trial in September along with co-defendant Monica Sementilli — pleaded no contest to one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He also admitted the special circumstance allegations of murder for financial gain and murder while lying in wait.
Baker, now 61, and Sementilli, now 51, were indicted in August 2017 in the Jan. 23, 2017, killing of her 49-year-old husband, Fabio Sementilli.
“He (Baker) got exactly what he deserved and we’re only half done,” Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman said outside court after Baker’s plea and sentencing.
One of Monica Sementilli’s attorneys, Leonard Levine, told reporters after the hearing the defense was confident that Baker’s plea and his “truthful testimony will finally establish once and for all that Monica Sementilli had nothing to do with the planning or the murder of Fabio Sementilli, her husband. And we’re looking forward to the trial, which we believe will establish that fact.”
Baker’s attorney said he does not know if his client is going to be called to testify in Monica Sementilli’s trial.
“My client obviously exercised his constitutional right and I support his right to do that. It’s not something done lightly,” defense lawyer Michael Simmrin told reporters.
Family members told Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen that they have been devastated by Fabio Sementilli’s death.
One of the couple’s daughters, Gessica, said her father’s memory will “live on forever,” but said she and her sister, Isabella, will “continue to stand by our mother as we have for the last six years.”
