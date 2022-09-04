RIVERSIDE — A man charged with fatally shooting two teenagers at a Corona movie theater during a 2021 showing of “The Forever Purge” was ordered held for trial, Friday, on two counts of murder.

Joseph Jimenez Jr., 21, appeared in Riverside County Superior Court. The murder charges include sentencing enhancements that would make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted, although the district attorney’s office hadn’t decided whether to seek that sentence.

