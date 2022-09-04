RIVERSIDE — A man charged with fatally shooting two teenagers at a Corona movie theater during a 2021 showing of “The Forever Purge” was ordered held for trial, Friday, on two counts of murder.
Joseph Jimenez Jr., 21, appeared in Riverside County Superior Court. The murder charges include sentencing enhancements that would make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted, although the district attorney’s office hadn’t decided whether to seek that sentence.
He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. Prosecutors say the two different pleas are necessary because there will be two phases if the case goes to trial: a guilt phase, and if he is found guilty, a second phase to determine whether Jimenez was legally insane at the time of the crime.
Jimenez is accused of shooting two people in the back of the head as they watched a late-night showing of the horror-action film at a theater in Corona, on July 26, 2021.
At Friday’s hearing, two friends who had gone to see the movie with Jimenez testified that his behavior that night had them “weirded out.”
“Joseph was talking to himself the whole time. It was groaning noises. It was random,” testified Julian Velasquez, a classmate from Santiago High in Corona, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.
Jimenez also stared strangely at his friends. At one point, he went out to his car and returned with a satchel. He kept a hand buried in a satchel and claimed that it held a “strap,” or slang for a gun, the friends testified.
