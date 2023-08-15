LANCASTER — A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed, fiery collision with a Toyota Tundra in Lancaster and Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The motorcyclist was identified as Joseph Lopez, 29, of Lancaster, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The crash was reported at 11:37 p.m. Friday and deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station responded to the intersection of Avenue H and 30th Street West, Detective Ryan Ament said.
A preliminary investigation revealed a woman driving the Tundra was westbound on Avenue H and reportedly made a left turn southbound onto 30th Street West. The motorcyclist was eastbound on Avenue H approaching 30th Street West and collided with the Tundra, ejecting the victim and causing the motorcycle to burst into flames, Ament said.
The motorcyclist now identified as Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say speed may be a factor in the collision and it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs also played a role.
Anyone with information regarding this collision was asked to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
