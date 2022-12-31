LOS ANGELES — A man was ordered, Friday, to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly two-and-a-half years ago.
Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59, to stand trial on two counts of arson of a structure and one count each of arson during a state of emergency and second-degree commercial burglary involving the July 11, 2020, blaze.
