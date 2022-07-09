STOCKTON — Police in Stockton were searching for a woman they say set a tent on fire, killing a man and injuring a woman inside, authorities said, Friday.
The 35-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough in Stockton when the suspect set them and their tent ablaze, Thursday, the Stockton Police Department said in a brief statement.
Both were taken to a hospital, where the man died, police said.
Authorities released no other information. A call from The Associated Press seeking more information was not immediately returned, Friday.
Thursday’s fire is not the first to break out in Mormon Slough where homeless people live in an encampment. In November 2019, two people were hospitalized for injuries after another fire in Mormon Slough, the Stockton Record reported.
