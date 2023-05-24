Ducklings Cross Road Man Killed

A memorial near the Stanford Ranch Plaza in Rocklin, Calif., honors Casey Rivara, a man who died after being struck by a car last Thursday while helping a mama duck and her ducklings cross the street.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — His family says it’s no surprise that Casey Rivara’s final act was one of compassion. When he spotted a mama duck trying to guide her ducklings across a busy California intersection, Rivara stopped his car at a red light and got out to help them make it to safety.

Rivara made sure traffic in all directions was stopped, witnesses said, then escorted the duck and her babies to the other side of the street around 8:15 p.m. last Thursday in suburban Rocklin, northeast of Sacramento.

