LANCASTER — Authorities have identified a man shot and killed, early Sunday, outside a Lancaster bar as Stephen Bain, 30, of Los Angeles.
He was killed in a shooting reported at 1:42 a.m., in the 42500 block of 10th Street West in Lancaster.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the report of a shooting to find two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced Bain dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The second man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was reportedly in critical condition, Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred at the Xalisco Bar and Grill on 42525 10th Street West, where a fight broke out between several men, according to a source at the scene, City News Service reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who wish to provide information anonymously should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://crimestopprers.org
