CALIFORNIA CITY — A California City man was killed, early Sunday, when he was ejected from his vehicle in a collision on State Route 14, just south of California City Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
Marquis Evans, 46, was traveling southbound, at about 2:15 a.m., in a 2009 Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed, when he side-swiped another car, a 2011 Dodge Nitro, also heading southbound, officials said.
The Chrysler rolled over, ejecting Evans. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kern County Sheriff-Coroner.
The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured. There were no other individuals involved, officials said.
Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to have contributed to this incident, but the investigation is continuing, officials said, on Monday.
