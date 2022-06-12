LANCASTER — Authorities, on Friday, identified a man who died when his motorcycle crashed into a telephone pole, the previous evening.
The crash was reported about 10:15 p.m., Thursday, in the 45500 block of Division Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Willie Jones, 28, of Lancaster, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
