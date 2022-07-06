MONTEBELLO (AP) — A 42-year-old man was killed when a powerful firework exploded in his hand, during a Fourth of July celebration, in a Southern California neighborhood, officials said, Tuesday.
Paramedics responding around 6:30 p.m., Monday, found the victim with severe injuries at a home in Montebello, said Michael Chee, a city spokesperson.
The man was attempting to light a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework” that is illegal in Montebello and the surrounding county of Los Angeles, Chee said in a statement.
“The victim apparently attempted to hold the device when the firework went off and caused severe trauma to his upper torso,” the statement said.
The man, who was not immediately identified, died at a hospital, Chee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.