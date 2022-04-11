PALMDALE — A man was killed, Sunday morning, when he was struck by a vehicle on Sierra Highway and the driver did not stop.
The crash occurred at 2:53 a.m. on northbound Sierra Highway between Technology Drive and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P), according to Lt. L. Arnold of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, Arnold said.
The crash was witnessed by a motorist driving in the opposite direction, but a vehicle description was not released, he said.
