LAKE LOS ANGELES — A Palmdale man was killed in a head-on collision, early Monday morning, on the Valley’s east side, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

Miguel Amaya, 33, was driving a 2015 Nissan west on Avenue O, west of 220th Street East, at approximately 1:15 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Honda, for undetermined reasons, crossed into his lane and the two cars collided, officials reported.

