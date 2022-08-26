LAKE LOS ANGELES — A Palmdale man was killed in a head-on collision, early Monday morning, on the Valley’s east side, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
Miguel Amaya, 33, was driving a 2015 Nissan west on Avenue O, west of 220th Street East, at approximately 1:15 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Honda, for undetermined reasons, crossed into his lane and the two cars collided, officials reported.
The driver of the second car, Clarenda Razon, 37, of Lancaster, sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, officials reported.
The involvement of drugs or alcohol is still under investigation.
This is the 24th person killed in a collision, this year, in the CHP’s Antelope Valley jurisdiction, officials said. This includes all roadways within the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, along with all state highways.
At least 20 additional traffic-related deaths have been reported, this year, by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials in the incorporated areas of Lancaster and Palmdale.
Senseless deaths can be prevented by obeying all traffic laws and signals, not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and always wearing a seatbelt, CHP officials said.
The crash is under investigation by the CHP Antelope Valley Area Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer T. Lee at 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.