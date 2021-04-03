LANCASTER — A Georgia man died Thursday afternoon after running a stop sign at 60th Street West south of Columbia Way (Avenue M) and hitting a house.
The unidentified 33-year-old was driving a 2010 Mercedes C300 at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign at 60th Street West south of Columbia Way and traveled into the intersection.
The man swerved to avoid another vehicle already in the intersection and lost control of the Mercedes. The vehicle went onto the southeast corner dirt lot and continued out of control until it crossed onto the southwest corner of 60th Street West and flipped onto its side. The vehicle then collided with a concrete block wall and the driver sustained fatal injuries.
The incident is under investigation, and it is unclear whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors. The name of the dead man is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.
This is the 16th person killed so far this year in the Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol jurisdiction.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer A. Ball at the Antelope Valley CHP Office by dialing 661-948-8541.
