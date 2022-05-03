LANCASTER — A motorcycle rider was killed, Sunday, in a collision with a sedan at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and Division Street, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The collision occurred at about 4:15 p.m., when a Nissan Sentra traveling southbound on Division Street made a left turn onto Avenue J-8 in front of a man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, who was heading northbound on Division Street, according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station report.
The Harley-Davidson rider, identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as Johnny Carr, 50, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who responded.
With the preliminary investigation, it is not yet clear if speed was a factor in this collision or if drugs and/or alcohol were involved.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
