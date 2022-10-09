LANCASTER — A 31-year-old Apple Valley man was killed, Friday morning, in a collision at 140th Street East and Avenue J, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet west on Avenue J, at about 7:05 a.m., approaching the intersection with 140th Street East.
Kimberly Newell, 43, of Helendale, was driving a 2010 Nissan south on 140th Street East, and stopped at the two-way stop sign at the intersection with Avenue J. However, she failed to yield to the oncoming Chevrolet, and she entered the intersection directly in front of it, officials reported.
The Nissan hit the right front of the Chevrolet, sending it to the left, where it overturned several times on the eastbound shoulder of Avenue J, officials reported. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
Two passengers were in the Chevrolet. One, 19-year-old Juan Rocha-Ureno of Apple Valley, was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center with a suspected head injury. The second, 24-year-old Salvador Garcia, Jr., was uninjured, officials reported.
Newell, in the Nissan, received minor injuries.
The incident is under investigation. The involvement of drugs or alcohol is unknown at this time.
This is the 30th person killed so far, this year, in the CHP Antelope Valley Office jurisdiction.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Officer Spann at 661-948-8541.
