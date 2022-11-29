LANCASTER — A 28-year-old man was killed, early Sunday morning, when he was hit by a car while lying in the road, before sunrise, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
Hector Reyes, of Colton, was reportedly lying in the eastbound lane of Avenue I, east of 80th Street East, when a 1994 Ford Econoline van driven by a 48-year-old Lancaster man approached. The driver was unable to avoid Reyes and hit him, CHP officials said.
Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision occurred at 5:40 a.m., before sunrise, in an area without streetlights, CHP officials reported.
The cause of this collision, and whether alcohol or drugs were involved, in still under investigation.
This is the 42nd person killed so far, this year, within the jurisdiction of the CHP Antelope Valley Office, which includes all the roadways in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, as well as all state highways in the Antelope Valley.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact officer D. Velez at the CHP Antelope Valley office at 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.