SAN FRANCISCO — Police, on Wednesday, released video of officers shooting a knife-wielding man who charged at them in a residential hotel.
Ajmal Amani, 41, was shot, Nov. 19, in the narrow corridor of the building on South of Market after threatening several people with a large kitchen knife. He was shot in the stomach and leg and died at a hospital.
Amani was a former Afghan interpreter for US special forces who had been shot several times during more than five years of service and struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, his former lawyer, his case manager and a property manager told the San Francisco Chronicle.
Amani was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, in 2019 for allegedly slashing a city park ranger with a box cutter who said he appeared to be in an “altered mental state.”
Amani was ordered to undergo mental health diversion which he completed this year and was living in a city-rented room at the residential hotel.
Police were called to the hotel, the morning of the incident, by reports that a man was screaming and yelling and had a knife. Amani’s case manager also called 911 to report that a co-worker said Amani was having “a really bad episode.”
On Wednesday, police released hotel surveillance video and footage from officers’ body cameras. They show Amani holding and gesturing with the knife, confronting two people, including someone who is fending him off with a broom, then walking past other people into a room.
When two officers arrive, the man with the broom tells them that Amani had threatened to kill him.
