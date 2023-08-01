LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators are investigating the circumstances of a fatal traffic collision that killed a 38-year-old man and left a boy critically injured.
The crash was reported at 11:16 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 20th Street East and Avenue L.
A preliminary investigation indicated a male adult in a Lexus that was northbound on 20th Street East reportedly did not stop at the solid red traffic signal at Avenue L. As the Lexus drove through the intersection, it collided with a Ford that was westbound on Avenue L with four passengers, according to a report by Det. Jacob Mele.
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the male adult as Erik Macias.
The male adult in the rear passenger seat suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A male juvenile suffered significant injuries and is in critical condition at the hospital, Mele said.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed appears to be a factor in the collision. The driver of the Lexus is suspected of driving under the influence.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
