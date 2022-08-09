VENTURA (AP) — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California.
Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old, on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported, Sunday.
News accounts at the time described Garcia as the first resident of Ventura to be killed in World War II, the Star said.
Garcia had been one of more than 72,000 service members unaccounted for since the war. The military’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has been using new DNA technology to identify them.
Garcia was a member of the 1933 graduating class of Ventura High School.
