LOS ANGELES — An alleged hit-and-run driver has been charged with murder in the death of a woman during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, prosecutors said, Wednesday.
Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was killed when the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro lost control and spun off the roadway, colliding with a group of spectators, the Los Angeles Police Department said. At least six people were hurt. The driver ran from the scene.
Dante Terrel Chapple-Young, 27, was arrested, last week, in New Mexico, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. In addition to murder, he is charged with one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death, the statement said.
It wasn’t immediately known if Chapple-Young, of Orange County, has an attorney. He has waived extradition from New Mexico, officials said.
The Christmas Day crash occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood during a takeover — an exhibition of speed and wild driving where drivers shut down intersections and perform car stunts like doughnuts, drifting and burnouts.
Guajaca was a nursing student, the DA’s office said.
“Ms. Guajaca was working toward a career dedicated to bringing comfort and care to people in our community,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Her life ended because of a street takeover that benefited no one and only brought heartache.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.